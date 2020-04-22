I’m sorry – Wakaso to NPP, NDC

Ghana international Mubarak Wakaso has apologized to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and National Democratic Congress (NDC) following his unfortunate comment that they (Political Parties) are partly to be blamed for the country’s 38-year trophy drought.

The combative midfielder in an interview with Angel TV averred that, the Black Stars have not won a continental title since 1982 when they lifted the Africa Cup of Nations for the fourth time because of partisan politics.

Wakaso, one of the longest members of the current squad, feels the rivalry between the two parties is militating against the team’s title-winning chances.

But the midfielder has made a U-turn to withdraw his statement against these parties.

“A few days ago, in an interview with Angel TV, I commented that partisan politics is one of the factors killing our national team. In fact, I mentioned NPP-NDC specifically”

“My comment was not intended to malign any political party or make anyone unpopular. However, the commentary it has generated forced me to rethink about my position and I think I shouldn’t have made those comments”

“I wish to withdraw the statement I made and also apologize to both political parties and anyone else who has been affected by my comment. I’m sorry” he posted on his social media handle.

Source: Footballghana.com

