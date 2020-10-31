Fans ‘kabash’, pray for Erica as she complains of Malaria, Typhoid

Nigerian music entertainer, Davido has been slammed by a gan of Wizkid over the latter’s newly released album, Made In Lagos.

The fan, a Twitter user @Tee_Classiquem, called out fans of Davido, for putting unnecessary pressure on him.

Omotayo who is also a staunch Wizkid’s fan, wrote that;

“Davido fans are putting unnecessary pressure on him, we all know good album aint Davido’s thing, this is how yah all pushed him last year and made Baba come up with mediocre album of the decade”

This is coming after so many bashing from Davido’s fans over Wizkid’s newly released album titled Made In Lagos.