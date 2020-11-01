Armed robbers open fire in Walewale

Two gunmen suspected to be armed robbers have attacked mobile money vendors at Kukuwazugu in Walewale in the North East Region.

According to sources the gunmen arrived on a motorbike, Friday evening and fired indiscriminately before targeting two mobile money vendors and a lotto operator.

Eyewitnesses tell JoyNews that the armed robbers wore masks and wielded an Ak47 weapon.

One victim said the robbers tried to strap the few people within the space amidst several warning shots to keep them in check.

It is still not clear how much was looted by the robbers but Police were at the scene and investigations have since commenced into the incident.

Assemblyman for the area, Seidu Kamal who spoke to JoyNews said the attack is the second of its kind in the last one month.

“They tried to snatch a motorbike during the last attack, and now they’ve attacked a mobile money merchant and a shop owner. They quickly moved to a different place to continue their quest after they left here. Apparently, they succeeded in both attacks,” he said.

Mr. Kamal noted however that the Police have been very apt with restoring calm to the community.

He also said the community is planning to form a vigilante group to help the police deal with the situation.