Police arrest 3 over Alabar Market robbery incident

Police in the Ashanti Region have arrested three persons in connection with the robbery incident that took place at the Alabar market.

The suspects have been identified as Hamza Nuhu, 22; Salifu Iddrisu, 18 and Ali Razak, 18.

In a post on its Facebook wall, the Ghana Police Service said the arrests were made during the pursuit of the armed robbery gang numbering about seven.

Giving more details, the post explained that, suspect Hamza Nuhu was shot in the right thigh and is currently on admission at the hospital under police guard.

The two others, Ali Razak and Salifu Iddrisu, have been detained to assist in investigations.

On Friday 30th October 2020 at about 12:10hrs a gang of about seven, armed with guns

Meanwhile, Police say they are on a manhunt for four other suspects who are said to be part of the gang that stormed the market and took part in the robbery.