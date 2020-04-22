UHAS Online Academic Work Begins Monday 27th April

The SRC has disclosed student’s readiness towards the UHAS Learning Management System (LMS).

Management of the University of Health and Allied Sciences has made available video tutorials on LMS which will enable students and lecturers to acquaint themselves when accessing the e-learning platform.

In a circular titled from the Office of Registrar, Dr. Cynthia Kpeglo, she indicated that e-learning is scheduled to commence on Monday 27th April 2020.

Speaking to the Federal SRC President, Abraham Norman Nortey, he said: “the objective of this e-learning initiative is to ensure that academic work continues in spite of COVID-19 pandemic.”

He encouraged students that as florilegium of intellectuals they should embrace the e-learning initiative.

Students are to log in using their “index numbers” as username and “123456yy” as password into UHAS LMS using UHASMobile App or Moodle App.

The SRC entreats students to be active on their UHASMails. Students who have misplaced or forgotten their UHASMail credentials will receive it via their active contacts from management.

You can access UHAS LMS via

https://elearning.uhas.edu.gh/lms/

You can download UHASMobile app via

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.schandorf.uhassrc

You can download Moodle app via

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/gh/app/moodle/id633359593

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.moodle.moodlemobile

You can watch and download UHAS LMS Video Tutorials via

http://www.uhas.edu.gh/en/ulms.html

Students can send their complaints via

https://elearning.uhas.edu.gh/lms/support/