Two more suspects arrested over Mfantseman MP’s murder

Ekow Quansah Hayford, the Mfantseman MP who was shot dead.

The Ghana Police Service says two more persons have been arrested in connection with the gruesome murder of the MP for Mfantseman Constituency, Ekow Quansah Hayford.

This follows the arrest of some six persons; Alhasan Abubakar alias Fulani (phone repairer) Nasiru Fudailu (businessman) Alhassan Mahama Yaya, alias mystical cloud, a resident of Dansoman, Amadu Yakubu (mobile money vendor), Haruna Osmanu (trader), and Adam Alhasan.

Chief Inspector Emmanuel Haligah, who held brief for ASP Fuseini Yakubu, told the Accra Circuit Court on Friday that the charge sheet ought to be amended to include the two latest suspects.

But the absence of the prosecutor means it has not been signed yet to be brought to court.

The latest update brings to eight, the total number of persons arrested in connection with the murder of the MP which occurred on the Abeadze-Dominase-Duadzi-Mankessim road on Friday, October 9, 2020.

The MP, together with his team was attacked while returning from a campaign programme after filing his nomination to seek re-election hours earlier.

Brief facts

Giving brief facts of the case to an Accra Circuit Court on October 22, Chief Inspector Seth Frimpong said on October 9, the police received information that armed robbers, numbering about six had mounted barriers on the Abeadze -Dominase Mankesim road.

According to him, upon the arrival of the police at the scene, they found several vehicles parked with a number of victims wounded.

He said, while Patrick Asante a KIA Truck driver, and Uncle Isaah the late MP’s driver were found to be seriously injured, the MP was dead.

Subsequently, the police cleared the road to traffic and conveyed the victims to Winneba and Cape Coast Hospitals for medical attention.

Chief Inspector Frimpong said they were told by eyewitnesses that the MP arrived with his campaign team onboard a Mitsubishi pickup branded in NPP colours.

The robbers then started to fire gunshots into the vehicle, bursting the tires and resulting in the car running into a ditch .

The robbers quickly surrounded them and demanded for all their valuables while pointing a gun at Stephen Allan who they assumed was the MP.

Continuing with his narration, the Chief Inspector told the court that, it was the MP who owned up and identified himself.

“So they pounced on him and collected his Samsung Galaxy A50 mobile phone and demanded money,” he added.

But Mr Quansah Hayford pleaded with them to follow him home for money since he did not have any on him.

He is alleged to have explained that, he had used up all his money during the campaign tour; a revelation that infuriated the robbers and caused them to shot him.

Chief Inspector Frimpong said in the course of their investigations, the police traced the MP’s Samsung Galaxy A50 mobile phone to Kumasi Aboabo where the first arrest was made.

The suspect, Nasiru Fudailu who was in possession of the phone told the police that he bought the device at a cost of ¢750 from one, Alhassan Abubakar.

Fudailu, then led the police to Kumasi Akwatialine, where Abubakar was also picked up.

During his interrogation, Abubakar alleged that he also bought the phone from Mohammed (no last name stated) for ¢650.

However, efforts to trace, the said Mohammed has proven futile. He is believed to have fled and is currently wanted by the police.

Chief Inspector Frimpong told the court that further investigation led to the arrest of more suspects, bringing the total number to six.