Aggrieved Menzgold customers besiege Zylofon Media office to demand payment of locked-up funds

Aggrieved customers of Menzgold have once again stormed the premises of Zylofon Media to demand the release of their locked-up funds.

Clad in red and black outfits, the members of the Coalition of Aggrieved Customers of Menzgold (CACM) displayed the documents needed to retrieve their monies while chanting ‘our money, our blood’.

Some people also laid out mats to sleep on the premises with threats not to leave until their money has been given to them.

In an interview with JoyNews’ Manuel Koranteng, the members said they are struggling to make ends meet and thus must be paid by close of day.

One agitated customer stated that he does not understand why retrieving his “own hard-earned money has become a problem”.

“I’d rather die here demanding for my money than die at home,” another stated.

Others also accused the President and his Vice of protecting Menzgold CEO Nana Appiah Mensah, popularly known as NAM 1.

One woman said the group trusted the government to come to their aid and ensure NAM 1 was not only charged but made to return their money.

Others also claimed the government was in bed with the embattled CEO to rob them of their money.

Meanwhile, NAM 1 is expected to reappear before the court on Monday, November 1.

He is facing 63 counts of money laundering, stealing, taking deposits without authority.

It is alleged that the accused had taken various sums of money, totaling GH¢1.6 billion from customers.