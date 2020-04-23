How Can An ‘Uncooked Food’ Like Diana Asamoah Insult Me? – Counselor Lutterodt

Ghanaian controversial marriage counselor, Cyril George Lutterodt has descended heavily on Gospel singer Diana Asamoah, describing her as an “uncooked food” after she called him as a mentally ill person.

According to Lutterodt, “an uncooked food” like Diana Asamoah cannot use such degrading words on him.

“How can uncooked food [Diana Asamoah] insult me on air, she is such an ungrateful person, she has soon forgotten how she used to walk in the markets to preach…what hurt me most is the fact that she lacks respect for men of God._

“Her actions have caused unbelievers to make a mockery of us because they see us as staunch followers of Christ who are supposed to set the standards for people to follow yet we are here fighting which is very bad”, he added.

Watch Video below;

