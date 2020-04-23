Covid-19: It’s not ‘by force’ for Akufo-Addo to consult GMA before decisions – Deputy Minister

The Deputy Minister of Works and Housing Eugene Boakye Antwi has said it is not by force for President to consult the Ghana Medical Association before he takes decisions about Covid-19.

Speaking on Good Morning Ghana on Metro TV monitored by MyNewsGh.com, the deputy Minister who was paired with Kwesi Pratt Junior said the latter is wrong to say President Akufo-Addo erred by not consulting the GMA before his decision to lift the lockdown, but rather chose to consult them after he took the decision.

According to Mr. Pratt, the president doesn’t know it all. “He is not God? You consult before you take decisions not after.” He said.

But Deputy Minister Eugene Antwi disagreed. “The president is the one Ghanaians voted for and not the GMA for which reason the president can take decisions he feels satisfied with. He is clothed with the powers to take decisions. Is it by force to consult the GMA?” he queried.

The Ghana Medical Association yesterday disclosed that President Akufo-Addo did not seek their view before lifting the lockdown on parts of the country but only informed them after he took the decision.

“We were not consulted prior to the decision being made. But after the decision was made the president found it necessary to inform us and after listening to him, he has our blessing,” a deputy general secretary of the Association Dr. Titus Bayuo told Starr News on Monday.

He said even though they are a medical association, they also concerned about the economic wellbeing of the country.

The President in his meeting earlier today with GMA noted that his administration was compelled to lift the restriction on movement in Greater Accra, Kasoa and Greater Kumasi because consistently, test results over the last three weeks have remained constant in terms of infection rate, death rate, persons who are moderately ill, amongst others.