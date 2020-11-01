Bantama Proves Ashanti Region Is For NPP. Principal Streets Shutdown With Huge Traffic

Tens of thousands of constituents in the Bantama constituency and key personalities in the NPP government and the National party leadership today walked with the Parliamentary candidate of the Bantama constituency Hon Francis Asenso-Boakye.

I must say Bantama came to a stand-still with the euphoria, enthusiasm and love for the party demonstrated on the principal streets of Bantama. Nana B applauded the great organizational prowess of Hon Francis Asenso-Boakye and the constituency leadership as well as the entire team.

Together, Nana B, Abronye with other speakers who addressed the constituents highlighted the achievement of Nana Akuffo Addo led NPP government. Kudos to everybody that participated.

Some bigwigs of the party including Assin Central MP Hon Kennedy Agyapong, the National Organizer Sammy Awuku, Chief of Staff, Youth Organizer Nana B, Education Minister Matthew Opoku Prempeh among other great individuals in the party.

Their message was very simple. They urged the constituents to come out in their numbers like this on December 7 to vote for the elephant to lead the country to the promise land and also finish the good works he started

