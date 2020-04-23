Nine arrested in Akatsi North for attempting to cross Ghana-Togo border

Nine persons including two Ghanaians and seven Nigeriens have been arrested by the Akanu Command of the Ghana Immigration Service in the Volta Region for attempting to cross into neighbouring Togo using unapproved routes.

The two Ghanaians were said to be leading the Nigeriennes who were travelling from Ashiaman but were all rounded up at Yegbekorpe, a village in the Akatsi North District.

Information available to Starrfm.com.gh indicates that all eight motorbikes being used for the journey have been handed over to the Ave-Dakpa police station, while the two Ghanaians have been detained for further action.

The Niger nationals, however, have been allowed to travel back to Ashiaman.

About a week ago, some other 22 persons were also arrested in the district for attempting to cross into Togo.

The 22 according to sources, have been sent back to Akatsi, where they were travelling from but had their motorbikes ceased by the police at Ave-Dakpa.

The usage of illegal routes along the Ghana-Togo border has seen an insurgence since the closure of the main entry points; a situation many consider as a threat to curbing the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Source: starrfm.com.gh

SHARE THIS STORY