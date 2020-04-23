Residents of Abokobi Boi leaving in fear after mysterious killing of two Okada riders

Residents of Abokobi Boi a suburb of Accra say they are leaving in fear following the killing of two Okada riders in the space of four months.

They suspect these killings were carried out by land guards and have called for regular police presence and also fixing of enough street lights.

They have raised huge concerns over growing insecurity in the area after the second Okada rider was killed on Tuesday, April 21, 2020.

The rider who is in his early 30s was murdered at dawn to add to the numerous crimes in the area.

Some residents who spoke to Joy News say they are leaving in fear and want the authorities to beef up security in the area as their lives are in danger.

An Okada rider said: “They killed a motor rider here just last Tuesday so we have agreed not to work after 6:pm, he was killed with blocks and his ear was cut off when it is 6:pm now, I park the bike and no matter the what you offer me I want go”.

Some of the residents also said they have noted some similarities in the two attacks as the killers usually steal the motorbikes.

Even though Ghana is battling with COVID-19 currently, there is a growing security concern as well.

Some people have taken advantage of the fact that many people are currently home to rob those they come into contact with at night mostly at gunpoint.

Last month there was a murder incident that sparked huge outrage in the Volta Region.

An Assemblymember, Marcus Mawutor Azahli, a mobile money merchant in Sogakope, was shot and stabbed to death at his residence, while some unknown amount of money contained in a safe was stolen.

Source: primenewsghana.com

