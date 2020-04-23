Man who went back to steal after being granted bail jailed 16 years

A suspected thief who went back to his old ways shortly after being granted bail has been jailed 16 years by the Duayaw Nkwanta Circuit Court in the Tano North District of the Bono Region, MyNewsGh.com reports

The court presided over by Edward Twum found the suspect Leftina Gali guilty of causing unlawful damage and stealing for the first instance and unlawful entry and stealing for the one handing him 9 years and six respectively

Presenting the facts of the case to the court, Detective Inspector Mawuli Owusu – Agbe revealed that the complainant in the case is a Teacher who doubles as a Mobile Money vendor while accused person is a farmer both residing at Derma, a farming community near Duayaw Nkwanta.

That on March 30, 2020 the complainant locked his shop and went to bed but at dawn at about 3:45am he had information that the door to his shop was left ajar.

The complainant rushed to the shop and detected that thieves broke into the shop and he checked he discovered that 11 assorted mobile phones valued GHC2,700.00 and two MP3 players also value GHC270.00 brought to him by customers to be charged were stolen.

Also his jackpot machine value GHC 4,000.00 containing cash the sum of GHC 1,020.00 and his door values GHC 200.00 were damaged and the amount in the jackpot machine was stolen by the thieves.

The total sum of items stolen and damage caused values GHC8, 190.00.

The complainant through his own inquiries led to the arrest of accused Leftina Gali together with four of the stolen mobile phones and one MP3 player.

During investigation accused admitted the offence and stated that he went with one Mutwum his accomplice who is now on the run. After investigation accused was charged with the offences but later granted bail only to break into another person’s room and stole two Itel mobile phones valued GHC 270.00 and cash sum of GHC250.00 totaling GHC 520.00.

Accused during investigation admitted having entered the complainant’s room but did not steal anything. After investigation however, accused was charged with the offences as stated, found guilty and convicted by the court.

