Muslim Cleric Mallam Shamuna ‘cures’ 2 coronavirus patients, gives spiritual ‘orders’ to Akufo-Addo

A spiritual hacker, numerologist and Muslim seer Mallam Shamuna has cured two coronavirus patients over the weekend, he himself has claimed.

According to him, his doors are opened to offer his cure free of charge to all those afflicted by the novel coronavirus. He expressed appreciation to God for giving him the “power and the wisdom” to do what he has done.

“[Sic] I Thank Almighty God For Giving Me The Power And Wisdom Of Curing Two Patients Of The Corona Virus. If You Are Feeling Or Sensing The Symptoms Of The Corona Virus. Do Not Hesitate To Contact Me For Aid Free Of Charge. There Is No Need to Mention the Names of the Victims” he wrote.

“[Sic] One Will Be Surprise Or Doubt Of How Mallam Shamuna Was Able To Cure The Two Victims Of The Corona Virus One May Ask This Question “How Did He Do It?” Understanding. The Question Is Part of the Answer” he added in his signature parables.

The numerologist who prophesied that USA will record the most cases of the Covid-19 as far back as January advised Akufo-Addo to undertake some spiritual exercise in order to be able to successfully fight off the coronavirus pandemic in Ghana.

Speaking in parables, Mallam Shamuna said until the necessary sacrifices are done, “[sic] fellow Ghanaians, Anyone Who Is Near A Valley Should Run And Enter The Valley And Those Who Are Near The Coastal Lane Should Run And Enter The Sea. And Those Who Have No Place To Hide Should Seek Guidance From The Almighty God.”

On president Akufo-Addo, he had this to say:

“[sic] The President Of The Republic Of Ghana H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo On The 19th April, 2020 threw A Very Heavy And Sophisticated Stone On The Sky Which Covered The Breath, Length And Wide Of The Country…” adding that “repentance Is The Car, Prayers Is The Key And Sacrifice (Sadaqah) Is The Fuel”

