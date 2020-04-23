AUDIO: Kokomlemle fire; Eyewitness gives blow by blow account on how it happened

On Wednesday April 22, 2020 a fire outbreak in Kokomlemle which has engulfed a building behind the administration block of the Multimedia Group consumed property estimated

When MyNewsGh.com rushed to the scene, some Multimedia staff and the fire service personnel who had been called in were able to contain the inferno.

Speaking to some eyewitness they told MyNewsGh.com that they don’t actually know the cause of the fire but it is suspected to be a gas leak.

“A heard a woman shouting coming out of a room I asked her what the problem is and she told me the room next her is on fire so I ran back to the reception to call the fire service and picked fire extinguisher with the help on my colleagues we rushed there and started fighting the fire till fire service arrived”, a multimedia staff told MyNewsGh.com

No lives were lost although the room was burnt to ashes and the Multimedia staff who acted as firemen deserve praise for battling the fire with a fire extinguisher and buckets of water before the Fire Service arrived.

Listen to some eye witness spoke to MyNewsGh.com in the audio below

Source: MyNewsGh.com

SHARE THIS STORY