Sean Connery ‘got his final wish to slip away without any fuss’, says wife

Sir Sean Connery died peacefully in his sleep as he wished.

The James Bond actor passed away this week aged 90 after a long illness and his widow Micheline has recalled how his final months had been plighted by his dementia diagnosis but he got his “final wish” of “slipping away without any fuss”.

Speaking about his last few months, the painter said: “It was no life for him. He was not able to express himself latterly.

“At least he died in his sleep and it was just so peaceful. I was with him all the time and he just slipped away. It was what he wanted.

“He had dementia and it took its toll on him. He got his final wish to slip away without any fuss.”