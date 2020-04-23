All 275 contacts of infected persons test negative in Lower Manya Krobo

The samples of 275 contacts of infected persons taken for testing in the Lower Manya Krobo Municipal of the Eastern Region have all tested negative at the Noguchi Medical Research Institute.

Municipal Health Director for Lower Manya Krobo, Mr. Bismark Sarkodie, confirming the development at the launch of the Manya Krobo Covid-19 Emergency Fund at Odumase-Krobo, said the development was welcome news to the directorate’s efforts to avert a community spread in the area.

“All samples taken from the contact tracing in the municipality have tested negative,” said Mr. Sarkodie, adding that the results meant fears of a possible community infection did not come to pass.

There have been fears of a possible community infection in the district after an Indian expatriate working on the Tema-Mpakadan railway line tested positive in the Camp ‘B’ of the construction firm undertaking the project, Afcons Infrastructure Limited cited at Kpong, to record the Eastern Region’s first case of the virus.

The director who was content with the rate of proactivity of the health directorate said the team swiftly moved to assess and followed up on any information relating to the disease brought to its attention.

He said a number of isolation centers were ready in the municipality to accommodate suspected cases of the virus.

To further maintain the current status of the disease in the area, Mr. Sarkodie was confident that the safety protocols, if followed religiously, could help to eradicate the virus.

If we preserve all the safety precautions advocated by health experts, we can eradicate the virus, he said with the hope that the use of various media would be employed in this direction.

Mr. Sarkodie said the phenomenon has encouraged the municipal health directorate to intensify efforts to ensure that there were no community infections.

More than thirty out of the 244 workers whose samples were taken have since tested positive, raising fears of an outbreak in the larger community and the health director’s disclosure is expected to ease frayed nerves.

He commended the health personnel for their resilience, dedication and commitment to the fight as well as educating residents on the Covid-19 and said the team was combat ready to tackle the disease.

He also commended the Municipal Chief Executive for the area, Simon Kweku Tetteh for his immense support but appealed for more logistics to aid frontline health workers in their work.

The Municipal Health Director called on the residents to maintain all safety protocols including regularly washing their hands with soap under running water, eat well, use hand sanitizers and wear appropriate PPE to protect themselves and others against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Source:MyNewsGh.com

