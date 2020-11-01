I Use Spirits To Sing – 15yr-Old Popular Worship Singer Odehyeba Priscilla Finally Reveals In Tears

Didn’t we say she uses a spirit to sing? It’s clear now. And she confessed it loud and clear on radio.
After moving higher into the popular media space with her worship songs, Gospel musician Odehyeba Priscilla have become a household name.
On Television, WhatsApp status of individuals, radio and more. Speaking on radio and been monitored by the press, Odehyeba Priscilla was asked whether it’s true that she uses a spirit to sing ?
She explained that yes she Indeed uses a spirit to sing. And that those that Tag her with spirits especially when she cries while singing are all right.
Just that they fail to associate her with the right spirit which is the Holy spirit.
” Yes I use a spirit and it makes me cry any time it depends.” She explained in tears as she picked a worship song.
Odehyeba Priscilla have some powerful worship Albums to her credit and is mostly seen singing and praising God through the Holy spirit.
Content created and supplied by: Pen_Sound (via Opera News )
Tags:
Opera News is a free to use platform and the views and opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author and do not represent, reflect or express the views of Opera News. Any/all written content and images displayed are provided by the blogger/author, appear herein as submitted by the blogger/author and are unedited by Opera News. Opera News does not consent to nor does it condone the posting of any content that violates the rights (including the copyrights) of any third party, nor content that may malign, inter alia, any religion, ethnic group, organization, gender, company, or individual. Opera News furthermore does not condone the use of our platform for the purposes encouraging/endorsing hate speech, violation of human rights and/or utterances of a defamatory nature. If the content contained herein violates any of your rights, including those of copyright, and/or violates any the above mentioned factors, you are requested to immediately notify us using via the following email address operanews-external(at)opera.com and/or report the article using the available reporting functionality built into our Platform
Add Comment