I Use Spirits To Sing – 15yr-Old Popular Worship Singer Odehyeba Priscilla Finally Reveals In Tears

Didn’t we say she uses a spirit to sing? It’s clear now. And she confessed it loud and clear on radio.

After moving higher into the popular media space with her worship songs, Gospel musician Odehyeba Priscilla have become a household name.

On Television, WhatsApp status of individuals, radio and more. Speaking on radio and been monitored by the press, Odehyeba Priscilla was asked whether it’s true that she uses a spirit to sing ?

She explained that yes she Indeed uses a spirit to sing. And that those that Tag her with spirits especially when she cries while singing are all right.

Just that they fail to associate her with the right spirit which is the Holy spirit.

” Yes I use a spirit and it makes me cry any time it depends.” She explained in tears as she picked a worship song.

Odehyeba Priscilla have some powerful worship Albums to her credit and is mostly seen singing and praising God through the Holy spirit.

Content created and supplied by: Pen_Sound (via Opera News )