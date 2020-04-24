“Get Ready For A Dangerous Virus After Coronavirus”

Founder and Leader of Glorious Word Power Ministry International, Rev. Dr. Isaac Owusu Bempah has predicted that a virus dangerous and scary than the now plaguing Coronavirus is about erupting.

According to him, it will create fear and panic and kill numerous persons than the deaths being attributed to Coronavirus. In Ghana, a total of 1154 positive cases have been recorded as @ Thursday morning including 9 deaths and 120 recoveries

In an interview with Justice Kofi Annan on Net 2 Tv which was monitored by Kingdomfmonline Prophet Owusu Bempah noted that all religions will be united to get to be led by one person who will find the vaccine but to lead them” and is where one person will get a vaccine for the virus but if you don’t humble yourself, you won’t get some”

Rev. Dr. Isaac Owusu Bempah further stressed that, if you don’t get the vaccine you will be affected by the virus adding you can’t travel nor trade. “It’s during this time that the Antichrist will appear”- he revealed.

Revealing further, he emphasized that, the spiritual leaders are using the COVID-19 to test the waters to see how the world will suffer and rush for the vaccine when that virus appears the system.

In conclusion, he indicated that all these will come to pass to let God’s prophecy about the end time to be fulfilled.