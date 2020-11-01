Fulani Women Are The Most Beautiful In Ghana, Check Out Umaru Sanda’s Photos With His Tribe Women

The Fulani Women in Ghana has been tagged by many Ghanaians to be the most beautiful among all the other tribes women.

The Second Lady of the Republic of Ghana, Her Excellency Samira Bawumia who is also a Fulani woman and she has been tagged as the most beautiful Second Lady in Ghana’s Fourth Republic.

There are many Tribes in Ghana with beautiful ladies, talking about the Ewes, Gas, Fantes among others. But looking at the Fulani women, it seems like they are all from the same descendant. The facial look and the skin colour looks the same.

Their body shape looks very beautiful. If you do not know them, you might think that they are all siblings from the same parents. Looking at them carefully, you could notice that they resembles the Second Lady of the Republic, Mrs. Samira Bawumia.

Yesterday, Saturday 31st October 2020, Umaru Sanda Amadu was in Buipe in the Savannah Region for the annual Conference by the Global Fulani Community. The conference is referred to as Tabittal Pulaaku in their native language.

Umaru Sanda Amadu himself is a Fulani man, that is why he is very handsome. He works with Citi TV as Broadcast Journalist, News Producer and International Correspondent based in Accra.

The journalist was there to grace the occasion as MC. Many prominent people and politicians were also there to make the Conference a successful one.

