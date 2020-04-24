COVID-19 Race: Ghana is ahead of the virus – KCCR virologist

Senior research scientist and virologist at the Kumasi Centre for Collaborative Research (KCCR), Dr Michael Owusu has observed that Ghana is in a leading spot in its race with the novel coronavirus.

He says the feat has been chalked following the stringent measures taken by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo aimed at stopping the spread of the disease since cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the country.

Speaking in an interview with Kumasi-based Angel FM monitored by MyNewsGh.com on Thursday morning, he commended the move by the government in among other measures, closing all of Ghana’s land and air borders to human traffic, the 3-week partial lockdown on Accra, Kasoa, Kumasi and Tema, freezing public and social life and the enforcement of safety protocols; he said these measures have helped in putting Ghana ahead of the disease.

“For now I can project that, since the government put in place measures such as blocking our borders, mandatory quarantine, contact tracing and search for community cases, we have been put ahead of the disease”, he noted.

He cited the case of Burkina Faso, whom by last Wednesday, according to him had recorded “around 550 positive cases with about 40 deaths; so if you calculate the prevalence rate against ours of 1154 positive cases with only 9 deaths, it means we have done so well, because we have tested and removed the positive cases from the communities, that’s why I say we have put ourselves ahead”.

Dr Michael Owusu however warned that “we would be overtaken by the virus in this hot race”, if the public does not continue to adhere to all the safety protocols, regardless of how much testing we are able to do, so “we have to balance the testing with public attitude well”.

Ghana’s currently caseload as at the time of filing this story stood at 1154, with 9 deaths and 99 recoveries; this means that 112 new cases have been confirmed in the West African country, since a partial lockdown on parts of the country was lifted by President Akufo Addo last Sunday night.

