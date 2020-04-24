John Boadu’s ‘reckless’ comment on Voters Register shows lockdown was lifted for political reasons- Mahama

Former President of Ghana, John Dramni Mahama says it’s reckless for the President of Ghana and his political party to prioritize the compilation of a new voters register at the expense of Ghanaian lives.

The former President made this known when he spoke to his followers on social media. He noted that a leading member of the New Patriotic Party during the period have said that the Electoral Commission will start compilation of a new voters register by May when the world does not have a specific timeframe for COVID-19 to be over.

He said “It is unfortunate that a high-ranking member of the President’s party has suggested in recent days that the Electoral Commission should, and will go ahead with the compilation of a new voters register as soon as next month”.

Former President Mahama added that “At a time when doubts remain about the scale of the COVID-19 threat, and when social distancing has become our main defence, this suggestion is deeply irresponsible.

He noted that “Outbursts like this create doubt in the minds of the public if there are no political underpinnings to the President’s decision”.

Mahama said for now, what the country can hope is that ending the partial lockdown was not politically motivated and that it is in the best interest of the people of Ghana.

“At this stage, we can only hope that consideration was given to the fact that, the effect of initiatives such as the local manufacture of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) are yet to be felt in our health system.”

The NPP’s General Secretary has been reported to have said in an interview with Joy News that “”There is no way we won’t have a new Voters’ Register, by end of May if the burden comes down then the EC can devise ways of ensuring they do what they are mandated to do in a way that will not put the lives of people at risk”.

Source: MyNewsGh.com

SHARE THIS STORY