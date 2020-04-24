Keep receipts, day of accountability coming – Mahama to Covid-19 fund managers

Former President John Mahama has charged administrators of government’s COVID-19 Trust Fund to keep receipts of expenditure because a day of reckoning will come.

Mr. Mahama made the comment while responding to a question in his maiden digital conversation Thursday night.

“I don’t think I need to become President before we demand accountability. All those spending the COVID-19 money should be keeping the receipts because the day of accountability is fast approaching,” he said.

The NDC flagbearer also took aim at the President’s decision to open up the lockdown areas of the country despite rising cases of Covid-19 in Ghana saying he hopes the decision was solely based on science and not on any “political or parochial interest”.

Many corporate organisations and some parastatals have contributed to the Covid-19 fund since it was inaugurated.

On April 5, President Akufo-Addo disclosed that the COVID-19 National Trust Fund had received a total sum of GH¢8.75 million in the form of donations from the general public.

While speaking in a televised address on Sunday, April 5, 2020, the President noted that the stated amount also includes US$600,000.

“I am very grateful to the individuals and institutions, who have responded to my appeal for donations to be made into the COVID-19 National Trust Fund, which has been established to complement Government’s fight against the virus, and to assist in the welfare of the needy and the vulnerable. A total amount of some eight million, seven hundred and fifty thousand cedis (GH¢8.75 million), which includes six hundred thousand United States dollars (US$600,000), has been received so far for this purpose. I am happy that so many appointees of my government have also followed my example by donating their salaries to the Fund,” he said.

Source: starrfm.com.gh

