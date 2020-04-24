Akufo-Addo’s administration synonymous to ‘no thinking, no planning’ – Mahama

Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress, John Dramani Mahama says a major characteristic of the current administration/government is its inability to think and plan before execution.

This he said was characteristic in the government’s failure recorded in the food intervention provided during the partial lockdown period.

He said while speaking to his digital friends and followers that “It is important to note that Government’s humanitarian intervention to alleviate the unintended but predictable consequences of the lockdown were an abysmal failure.

The distribution of food was chaotic and disorderly and in some cases partisan. It flouted all protocols of social distancing and prevention of spread of the virus.

Definitely no careful planning went into the implementation of this initiative as is characteristic of this administration”.

The former President noted that his wise counsel of involving the CSOs, Chiefs and other stakeholders could have made the distribution easy and regard for social distancing would have been paramount.

To him, government’s failure with the intervention left many Ghanaians just two choices to either stay home and die of hunger or come out and take their chances with COVID-19.

“Many Ghanaians were faced with two choices. Either to stay at home and die of hunger, or come out and take their chance against the deadly virus. Faced with this choice, they opted for the latter.”

The NDC flagbearer said the jubilation across the various places where there was lockdown after it was lifted by the President is an indication that government’s initiative of distributing food packs on the streets failed woefully.

“I therefore can understand and empathise with the spots of jubilation that greeted the announcement. With a budget in excess of GH¢1.2 billion we could have handled this mitigation effort much better than we did. Examples from some of our fellow African countries including Togo, Cote D’Ivoire and Rwanda demonstrate how an extended period of lockdown, can be supported by a well-coordinated, enhanced and effective social mitigation programme”.

Source: MyNewsGh.com

