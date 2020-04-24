Oti region records 13 Covid-19 cases as Ghana’s tally increases to 1,279

Ghana has recorded 125 more Covid-19 cases, bring the total to 1,279, the Ghana Health Service has announced.

The Oti region debuts on the charts with 13 new cases, according to figures supplied by the Service on its Covid-19 website.

Greater Accra remains Ghana’s epicenter with 1,089 cases; Ashanti has 69, Eastern, 56; Northern, 13 and Volta, 10.

The rest of the regions with confirmed cases are Central, 9; Upper West, 8; Upper East, 8; North East, 2; Western, 1 and Western North, 1.

Out of the 1,279 patients, however, 134 have recovered and 10 have died.

The Ghana Health Service says it is continuing with the supervision of the completion of a backlog of laboratory samples that have been picked for testing for the disease, a reason for the increase in cases.

-myjoyonline

SHARE THIS STORY