TODAY: 125 more cases of coronavirus recorded in Ghana, 24 new recoveries

Ghana has recorded 125 more Coronavirus cases, bringing the total to 1,279, the Ghana Health Service (GHS) has announced.

According to information available on GHS’s website, the Greater Accra region remains Ghana’s epicenter with 1,089 cases followed by Ashanti which has 69.

Eastern is next with 56; Northern, 13; Volta, 10; Central, 9. Both Upper West and Upper East have 8 cases each while Upper East has 8. North East has 2 while Western’s situation remains 1.

Oti and Western North regions have become the new regions in the country to have confirmed cases of the pandemic.

While Oti has 13 cases; Western North has recorded 1 case.

The country continues to see significant improvement in recoveries as 134 patients have recovered.

One person has however died, bringing the number of deaths to 10.

