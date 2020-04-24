134 recover as Ghana records 1,279 COVID-19 cases with 10 deaths

At least 134 people have recovered from COVID-19 as Ghana records 1,279 cases, the Ghana Health Service announced on Friday, April 24, 2020.

One more person has died increasing the death toll to 10.

Regional breakdown:

Greater Accra Region still leads with the highest number of cases recording 1,089, Ashanti Region – 69, Eastern Region – 56, Northern Region – 13, Oti Region – 13, Central Region – 9, Volta Region – 10, Upper West Region – 8, North East Region – 2, Western North Region – 1 and Western Region – 1.

On Sunday, April 19, 2020, President Akufo-Addo announced the lifting of the restriction to movements of persons in the Greater Accra Metropolitan Area and Kasoa, and the Greater Kumasi Metropolitan Area and its contiguous districts.

According to the President, the decision to enforce the 3-week lockdown was taken to give Government the opportunity to try to contain the spread of the virus, scale-up effectively the tracing of persons who had come into contact with infected persons, test them for the virus, and quarantine those who tested positive and isolate them for treatment.

“The main reason our country has seen an increase in the number of confirmed cases over the last three (3) weeks is because of the decision we took aggressively to trace and test contacts of infected persons. This has enabled us to identify and isolate infected persons, protect the population from further infections, and contain better the spread of the virus,” he said.

The President continued, “Indeed, Ghana is the only other country in Africa to have conducted more than sixty thousand tests, and we are ranked number one (1) in Africa in administering of tests per million people”.

