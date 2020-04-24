Lady Goes Into Coma For 6-months After Boyfriend Bolted With ₵221,164

A social media has shared a heartbreaking story of how her boo bolted with a whopping N15M which amounts to ₵221,164 she took as loan for him.

The lady said she gave the money to her boyfriend who claimed he needed money to invest in his business.

She added that in addition to the loan she took on behalf of her boyfriend, she sold her car, and her father’s land just to satisfy her man but he betrayed her trust.

She revealed on a social media platform. She wrote:

Collected loan of 15million for my ex, sold my dad’s land, my personal car and virtually all my belongings….a story I will never forget in my life all bcoz of Love

I was in COMA for complete 6months at LUTH cos he ran away….. allihamdullilahi for my life now.

he called me around 4pm on that day, that I should see him, that it is urgent, then I left what I was doing, drove straight to his house, then he knelt down and started crying, showed me some business documents related to aluminium materials, crying profusely.

