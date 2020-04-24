Yendi, Bimbilla and Kpandai records it’s first cases of coronavirus, total now 22 in the Region

The Northern Region has recorded nine more cases of the coronavirus, bringing its total to 22.

The new cases are head porters, popularly known as Kayayei, who escaped the lockdown in Accra, when President Akufo-Addo made the announcement on March 28.

According to JoyNews’ sources, out of the nine cases, health officials have been able to identify, one is from Kpandai, two from Yendi and another two from Bimbilla.

However, four of the other victims are yet to be located.

The Municipal Chief Executive for Nanumba North, Abdulai Yaqoub, who confirmed his municipality cases to JoyNews said, he had been informed by his Health Director that their samples were taken in Nkwanta North in the Oti Region.

He said that 67 passengers were on board the vehicle they rode from Accra and out of the samples taken, 13 came out positive of which nine are from the Northern Region.

Mr Yaqoub said the four others are from the Nkwanta North.

He stated that the cases in his municipality are from two different communities whose names are yet to be given for the contact tracing to begin.

-reportghana

