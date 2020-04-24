Confusion rocks Effutu NDC as machetes, stones, canes greet press conference

Sound reasoning has given way to confusion and pandemonium in the National Democratic Congress (NDC)’s Efuttu Constituency branch.

A press conference organized by the party’s constituency Communications Officer, Nenyin Akramah and other members of the party to speak out about happenings in the party in the constituency almost turned bloody when a rival group attacked the organisers with machetes, canes, stones among other items.

The attack, according to Adom News’ Seth Kofi Adjei, has left many attendees of the press conference injured and hospitalized.

The injured include leader of the group, Nenyi Akramah, who later told adomonline.com that there were 10 others who were injured in the attack.

The presser was organized by a group of dissatisfied party members, led by Nenyi Akramah to draw the party’s national leadership’s attention to the ever-sinking image of the party in the Simpa area.

Mr Akramah had said in a post-attack interview that the party’s Parliamentary Candidate (PC), James Kofi Annan, had too much baggage on his head to lead the party in the constituency.

The press conference was, therefore to draw the party’s national leadership’s attention to what he said were some of the issues only for the presser to be disrupted by the attacks.

The Issues