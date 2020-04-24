John Mahama is the BEST Opposition Leader in the whole world – Asiedu Nketiah

General Secretary for Ghana’s biggest opposition party, National Democratic Congress, NDC, Asiedu Nketiah says Ghana has the best opposition leader in the person of Mr. John Dramani Mahama, flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

According to him, unlike the NPP who sat unconcerned while they were in opposition some years ago, John Dramani Mahama of the NDC has proven that opposition is not just about being negative about what government is doing but providing the needed support and direction for the government.

“We have proved that opposition is not about sitting aloof and unconcerned when there are problems in your country like some people did years ago. Ghana is blessed to have best and most proactive opposition leader who has decided to support government’s effort in containing COVID-19,” he told Accra FM

He mentioned that John Dramni Mahama has even before COVID-19 entered the shores of Ghana provided good counsel to the President of Ghana but most of their suggestion have fallen on deaf ear hence why Ghana has got here.

General Mosquito indicated that it is time government gives John Dramni Mahama a listening ear so there can be a joint effort to help contain the virus from spreading.

The General Secretary of the NDC asked government to be forthright with the truth because this is not the time for praise singing but rather a time where the truth will help the country contain the disease or else the issues in the country will be out of hand.

He alleged that there are letters from Regional Directors of Health that directs District officers especially in the Easter Region not to talk to the media also transfer cases to Koforidua because there are no PPEs at the District level.

He was shocked that although the government claims PPEs have been made ready, they seem to be lies because frontline health workers have been complaining of their unavailability.

Source: MyNewsGh.com

