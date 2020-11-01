Adjenim Boateng Adjei altered Board decisions to favour his company – CHRAJ

The Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) has established that dismissed Public Procurement Authority (PPA) CEO, Adjenim Boateng Adjei, unilaterally altered Board decisions to favour Talent Discovery Limited.

This is his company which had been disqualified from a bid process.

This revelation is contained in a decision of CHRAJ which urged the President to sack Mr. Adjei from office and further disqualified him from holding Public Office for the next five years.

The former PPA Boss was busted in a documentary by Investigative Journalist, Manasseh Azure Awuni for the alleged sale of government contracts.

CHRAJ during its probe investigated claims of whether or not Mr. Adjei had improperly used his office for personal gain.

It found that there were many instances where Mr. Adjei failed to disclose his private capacity interest or recuse himself when the Board was considering applications for restricted tender where TDL had been listed.

CHRAJ further found evidence of Mr. Adjei altering the decision of the Board in favour of TDL.

A copy of the Board minutes dated May 3, 2018, is relied upon by CHRAJ.

The Board is seen to have decided that Canduns International Limited and TDL should be replaced “for reasons of suspected ownership”.

Mr. Adjei is however found to have written a letter on the same day to the agency that had requested approval for the contract.

He includes TDL among the list of the approved companies but excludes Canduns International Limited. CHRAJ states

“TDL could not by any stretch of imagination be considered as having fallen within the ambit of “upon submission of satisfactory information as requested by the Authority having been specifically disqualified or excluded from that particular tender.

However, we see the Respondent (Mr. Adjei) altering the decision of the Board to qualify TDL to participate in that very tender which it had been disqualified.”