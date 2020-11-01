NPP, NDC To Justify Energy Manifesto Promises At Maiden CBOD Event

The two main political parties, the National Democratic Party (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) will in the coming week justify their energy manifesto promises which they have made to Ghanaians ahead of the general elections on December 7, 2020. This will happen at the Chamber of Bulk Oil Distributors’ maiden industry event dubbed “The Energy Manifesto Town Hall”.

The NDC will take the lead on Monday, November 2, 2020, at 7 pm to defend their manifesto promises on energy before an audience of industry experts, selected media and the public.

The Former Minister of Energy and Petroleum Emmanuel Kofi Buah and former Deputy Minister of Energy John Jinapor will represent the NDC.

The NDC in its manifesto is promising to “aggressively develop, modernize and expand petroleum products delivery infrastructure” and “expand thermal and renewable power generation to match growth demand” among others.

On Friday, November 6, 2020, at 3 pm the NPP will take their turn to justify their manifesto promises on energy before the industry expert audience, selected media and the public at the CBOD’s Energy Manifesto Town Hall.

The Deputy Energy Minister in charge of petroleum Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam will represent the NPP.

The NPP will defend their manifesto promises to end dumsor, reduce electricity tariffs to households and industry and improve transparency in the management of oil and gas among others.

“The Energy Manifesto Town Hall” is organized by the Chamber of Bulk Oil Distributors (CBOD) and in partnership with the Ghana Upstream Petroleum Chamber, Association of Oil Marketing Companies (AOMCs), Chamber of Independent Power Producers, Distributors and Bulk Consumers (CIPDiB), Chamber of Petroleum Consumers (COPEC). Africa Center for Energy Policy (ACEP) and the Public Interest Accountability Committee (PIAC).

This event is strictly by invitation.