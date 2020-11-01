Avoid self-centeredness, build loyalty to God-Rev Djotepe tells the Church

Reverend Kenneth Djotepe, Director, Programmes, Ecumenical and Social Relations of the Evangelical Presbyterian Church, Ghana has entreated the Church to avoid self-centeredness and build loyalty in reverence to God in humility.

He urged the Church to avoid engaging in things to please oneself but be others’ keeper, solve people’s predicament and serve diligently.

Rev Djotepe was preaching the sermon as the Church began communal service after President Akufo-Addo lifted the ban on large gatherings during his 18th COVID-19 address to the nation recently.

The sermon was themed, “Serving in Humility.”

He said Christians were averse to showing love to one another and had allowed self-centeredness to permeated the fabric of the Church in wanton abuse.

He said availing oneself unconditionally is a golden rule given by God, service to mankind, and positive regard to all irrespective of race, faith, status or ethnicity.

Rev Djotepe exhorted Christians to eschew denigrating the image of God, as He created us in his persona as humans, saying, the least was to dedicate our time and resources towards is work.

“God’s expectation of mankind is to draw an itinerary to please him and be a full time partaker of His work.

Humility is about engagement and succumbing to the tenets and norms of Christendorm and that of society, which comes with voluntary service.

The clarion call is therefore to serve diligently, avail yourselves to service of God and mankind. ”