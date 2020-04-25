This Throwback Photo Of MzVee Shows She’s Forever The Same – Nothing Has Changed

Female singer, Mzvee has shocked the internet with this throwback photo of hers which has got almost everyone talking on social media.

It is normally expected that as one grows, certain changes happen, mentally, emotionally and physically.

The sensational singer Mzvee seem to be experiencing all these growth in the various sectors mentioned above apart from one, that is physical changes.

A photo posted by the singer attest to the fact that there hasn’t been any major physical change since her high school days.

MzVee being aware of this fact herself added to her caption that there hasn’t been any major physical change since her bubbly high school days.

Everyone who chanced on the photo was amused at the fact that, the singer had not experienced any massive physical change as some tagged her as ‘forever young’.

Photo Below;

SOURCE: GhanaCelebrities.Com

SHARE THIS STORY