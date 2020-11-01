NCCE charges political actors to campaign on issues not insults

Mr Stephen Mensah, Jasikan District Director of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), has advised political actors to be circumspect in their communication to their followers as they seek to win their votes.



“We as representatives of our institutions and political parties especially, owe our members a duty to feed them with the facts as they may be, and not spread falsehood in a bit to make the opponent look bad”, he said.

Mr Mensah addressing the Jasikan District Inter-Party Dialogue Committee has cautioned political parties to refrain from spreading falsehood and trading of insults as they embark on campaigns ahead of the December polls.

He said political parties had to trust in the work of security agencies, and not employ services of vigilante groups that may be affiliated to them.

Rev. Dr. Nicholas Akorley, Chairman of the Committee, encouraged the clergy to use the pulpit to preach peace and tolerance before, during, and after the elections.

The Commission’s Inter-Party Dialogue Committees (IPDCs) are set up to work for the country’s peace before, during, and after elections.

Representatives of the Christian Council, District Coordinating Council, political parties, the Muslim community, Ghana Police Service, the Electoral Commission (EC), and non-governmental organisations formed the IPDCs.