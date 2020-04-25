“If churches reopens, coronavirus would be crushed in one minute” -Lord’s Chosen General Overseer

The General Overseer of The Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Movement, Pastor Lazarus Muoka, has claimed that if churches are allowed to reopen, then the coronavirus would be crushed in one minute.

The coronavirus is an ongoing pandemic which has claimed the life of over 150,000 people globally and infected over 2.4 million.

Many top cities across the globe have been forced into lockdown due to the virus, with business and religious activities halted.

Pastor Lazarus Muoka has now come out to state that the measures taken by world leaders to close down churches was a wrong move.

In a video which was shared on the church’s official page on Facebook, he said that God allowed the pandemic to happen so everyone can return to him. He stated that the devil has taken advantage of the virus and looking for solution elsewhere, instead of returning to the house of the Lord.

Pastor Muoka further added that if the world returns back to God and enters into a covenant with him, Coronavirus will be crushed within one minute. He also slammed world leaders for tampering with churches in a bid to a cure to the deadly disease.

The Lord’s Chosen General Overseer who insinuated that Coronavirus is God’s wrath against man insisted that it cannot be stopped by the closure of borders, washing of hands, use of vaccines, and wearing of face masks.

