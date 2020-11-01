Don’t even talk- Ga chief arrests Mahama’s speech

The national democratic congress have had their flag bearer doing tremendous political work over the past few weeks. Former president, his excellency John Dramani Mahama has known no boundaries since he started his intense political work over the past few weeks.

The kind of energy displayed by the former president ahead of the election is breath taking and a sign of determination. The former president has seen the need to win the hearts of the chiefs in the various parts of Ghana by involving them in certain decision making and governance in his time of reign.

This has created a great bond between some chiefs and the former president. After a tour in some parts of the country, John Mahama directed his campaign missions to the greater Accra region to speak with chiefs as well as their subjects and people of the greater Accra region.

During a visit to Mants3 Nii Otto, the Mants3 said, don’t even talk, we know what you can do and we are behind you. He said this whiles arresting the speech of Mahama and showering praises on him as he tried to enlighten the public on the need to vote for him and the NDC. The event was a successful one for the national democratic congress. But pre-election actions and praises do not always reveal the winner until actual votes are casted. As a result, let’s all be mindful that in the political game, no one can be predicted. Hence, let’s all step out and vote on December 7th.

