Confirmed cases of Coronavirus in Nigeria has now hit 1095 after 114 people tested positive in 24 hours.

According to the Nigeria Center of Disease Control (NCDC), 80 of the new cases were recorded in Lagos, 21 in Gombe, 5 in FCT, 2 in Zamfara, 2 in Edo, 1 in Ogun, 1 in Oyo, 1 in Kaduna and 1 in Sokoto State.

As at 11:30 pm, April 24, there are 1095 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Nigeria. Discharged: 208 Deaths: 32

