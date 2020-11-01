Ambulance Conveying A Casket For Burial Involved In An Accident Killing Another Person

Very sad heartbreaking as an ambulance conveying a dead body in a casket after the necessary funeral rites were performed and the the last respect paid for the dead got involved a in a ghastly road accident on the way to the cemetery for burial, leaving another person loosing his life at the spot and 2 others in a critical condition.

As usual Saturdays is noted in the country for various funeral arrangements and burial services organizes for departed love ones, yesterday wasn’t an exceptional.

This incident occurred in the late hours of yesterday Saturday October 31, 2020 at Wassa Dominase around 17:25GMT.

The ambulance set off from Wassa Asikuma in the Western Region where the funeral took place and was heading towards the hometown of the deceased, Ejisu-Juaben in the Ashanti Region.

At Wassa Dominase, nobody new what transpired, the vehicle with registration number AS5564-15 was of top speed all of a sudden runs into a motor repairing shop.

The repairers were fortunate enough to have escaped the accident. Unfortunately on the part of the occupants of the ambulance, 2 sustained severe injuries who are said to be in a critical condition receiving treatment at Wassa Akropong Government Hospital, while one confirmed dead.

As it’s stands now, arrangements were laid down last night and the burial took place, while the police have commenced investigations in the matter.

