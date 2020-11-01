See What Jane Naana Did To A Muslim Girl That Has Left Ghanaians In Disbelieve.

Running mate of the National Democratic Congress Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang on one of her campaigning tour was seen in a picture that is generating scores of engagements.

During her tour she meekly addressed the crowd that cheered her up for her articulate precision in delivery.

After the ceremony on her way to her convoy that is housing her, she waved and exchanged pleasantries with the crowd.

One picture that is circulating on social media was when she tried to shake hands with a small girl who was a Muslim adorned in a hijab.

From the small girl’s posture it seems the little girl seems not to interested in any hand shake with Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang.

From comments generated with her acts meanings have been read into the small girl’s rejection.

Many believes the small girl is highlighting the rejected and unwelcoming Ghanaians will be during the general elections.

