‘I was paid 200K for killing my brother’s son’ – Man Confesses

A 30-year-old suspected kidnapper, Salahatu Haruna, 30, has given reasons for abducting his elder brother, Yakubu Haruna, and killing his 7-year-old nephew in Bingiyaro, Kaduna State.

He was arrested with Isa Yakubu and Umaru Musa. Musa was paid allegedly paid N10,000 for knowing about the planned abduction of Yakubu, but kept quiet about it. .

Salahatu organised the gang that abducted his elder brother. On the fateful night of the abduction of Yakubu, the kidnappers opened fire and shot the victim’s son on his head, killing him instantly.

The kidnappers would later demand N3m and after negotiation, N1m ransom was collected from Yakubu for his freedom. Salahatu was given N200,000 as his share of the ransom. .

He was, however, busted when he started throwing money around. Some members of his village, suspicious of his sudden wealth, tipped-off operatives of the IRT. .

The operatives launched investigation and soon found out that Salahatu had a hand in his brother’s abduction and nephew’s death.

During interrogation, Salahatu said: “I wasn’t angry with my elder brother, but I organised his abduction because I had no money or food to feed my two wives and nine children.

I equally do not have enough money to spend as a man. I was too ashamed to beg my brother for money because there is a sort of rivalry between his wives and mine. .

I’m pained that I got my nephew killed. I believe that it was my nephew’s destiny to die young. I want the police to give me a second chance.”

SHARE THIS STORY