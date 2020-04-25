COVID-19: Madagascar cures two patients with herbal medicine – President

Madagascar President Andry Rajoelina has begun the distribution of herbal medicine believed to be a cure for Coronavirus to its citizens.

The herbal medicine (COVID-Organics) produced by the Madagascar Institute of Applied Research (IMRA), a tonic derived from artemisia – a plant with proven efficacy in treating malaria – as well as other natural herbs.

According to reports that defenseless Madagascar soldiers have been moving door-to-door sharing potpourris of the local herbal tea lauded by President Andry Rajoelina as a powerful medicine against the deadly virus.

“This herbal tea takes effect in seven days,” President Rajoelina announced at its official launch on Tuesday.

“We can change the history of the entire world,” he said, after downing a dose. “Two people have now been cured by this treatment,” he added.

Scientists have however warned of the likely risk from the untested herbal infusions.

Military officials on the Indian Ocean island nation say it is better to have the herbal medicine than nothing at all.

“It will stimulate immunity,” said military doctor, Colonel Willy Ratovondrainy, on state television, as troops launched a mass distribution campaign.

Madagascar has recorded 121 cases of the deadly coronavirus.

Source: Mynewsghana.net

