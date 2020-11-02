Ruth Eze, Nigerian actress has revealed that due to family pressure, she doesn’t mind to be a second wife to a rich man.

Eze made this known in an exclusive interview with Inside Nollywood.

She expressed that due to her mother’s pressure on her to marry, she wouldn’t mind being a second wife as long as the man is rich and agrees to a white wedding.

“My mother is on my neck to get married but I can’t afford to marry a poor man, truth be told. So, I have been calming my mum down. I told her if I don’t look well and rush into marriage, I might rush out before she knows it.

For now, I’m here waiting for true love and without money, love can’t be true and sweet. I also don’t mind being a second wife as long as he agrees we have a white wedding,” she said.

The post I don’t mind being a second wife to a rich man: Nigerian Actress appeared first on Information Nigeria.