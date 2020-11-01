James Bond actor, Sean Connery dies at 90

Scottish actor, Sir Sean Connery, has died at the age of 90.

He was best known for his portrayal of James Bond, being the first to bring the role to the big screen and appearing in seven of the spy thrillers.

He was largely regarded as being the best actor to have played 007 in the long-running franchise, often being named as such in polls. His acting career spanned decades and his many awards including an Oscar, two Bafta awards and three Golden Globes.

Sir Sean’s other films included The Hunt for Red October, Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade and The Rock.