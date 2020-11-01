Burnley 0-3 Chelsea: Lampard Impressed By Ziyech’s Performance

The EPL went down on Saturday and one of the exciting matches that took place was between Burnley and Chelsea at Turf Moor with the Blues putting up a great performance and dominating the match.

One of the Blues players that caught attention was newcomer, Hakim Ziyech who scored a goal for the Blues and also created an assist.

Ziyech gave the Blues the lead goal and his first goal in the 26th minutes after he wrong-footed Burnley keeper Nick Pope. See also: Frank Lampard Wins Premier League Coach Of The Month

Chelsea defender, Kurt Zouma doubled the advantage just after the hour mark, rising highest to head home a Mason Mount corner.

While Morocco international Ziyech provider an assist seven minutes later, sliding through Timo Werner who side-footed an effort beyond the onrushing Pope.

Coach Frank Lampard at the end of the game hailed Ziyech as he revealed he was “really impressed.”

“I’m really impressed and really excited. I could see his personality and work-rate off the ball,” Lampard said.

“That bit of quality gives us something different.”

Chelsea rise to fourth while Burnley remain 18th in the table, with Ashley Barnes missing one of the Clarets’ few chances when through on goal in the opening minutes.

