Viral video of helpless mum watching her son battle coronavirus

The moment a helpless mum watched her son as he battled with coronavirus was captured on video and it is a very sad clip to watch.

Dr. Anna Zimmerman – a neonatologist in Denver, Colorado – brought her four-year-old son Lincoln to the hospital on March 30 with a high fever and cough.

The mom-of-three, a neonatologist specializing in the treatment of premature and sick newborn infants, said:

“He just keeps getting worse. So as a doctor, I could see those medical things happening. And as a mom, it’s just gut-wrenching, right? As a parent, I was just focused on trying to stay calm while he was having a coughing spasm.”

Her son, as she described in medical terms, had retractions – when the muscles between the ribs move.

Zimmerman and her husband kept a close eye on the spread of coronavirus in Italy and China – and took their children out of their extracurricular activities just days before Colorado schools closed.

