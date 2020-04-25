FirstBank mourns staff who died of Coronavirus

FirstBank mourns as we confirm the loss of our staff, Abdullahi Lawal who until his passing worked at our Kano Main Branch.
As a responsible corporate organization, FirstBank has been at the fore-front of the concerted efforts against the coronavirus pandemic alongside others.
We have robust protocols in place including practicing social distancing, frequently disinfecting our buildings and locations even whilst ensuring services are available through our alternative channels such as our ATMs and other digital platforms.
Our thoughts are with the family he left behind and indeed with the wider FirstBank family who mourn this loss deeply at this time.
We remain committed to protecting the health and safety of all staff, customers and host communities, as together the fight against coronavirus will be won.
