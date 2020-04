In the video, the alleged culprit was being rounded up be members of the community and was made to undergo some cleansing ritual.

It is not clear where the incident happened, but the language being spoken in the video appeared to be from the eastern part of Nigeria.

Watch Video below:

A 21-year-old caught trying to use his twin brother for rituals. pic.twitter.com/4IofO3pptI — Laila Ijeoma | Lailasnews.com (@LailaIjeoma) April 25, 2020

SHARE THIS STORY