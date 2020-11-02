Stop Insulting Fathers Of The Land – Korankye Ankrah Tells Politicians

Founder and Apostle General of Royalhouse Chapel International, Most Rev. Sam Korankye Ankrah, has chided individuals and political actors who disrespect the leaders of the land through their utterances in the media.

He described such behaviour as ungodly, which must be eschewed by all especially those in the political arena.

In a sermon preached on November 1, 2020, on the subject “How to live wisely with your enemy” from the text 1 Samuel 24: 10 – 18, the Apostle General painted a vivid picture of how David’s respect for King Saul, a political opponent seeking to kill him, turned out for his good.

He emphasised from the text that just as David refused to kill Saul when he had the opportunity, politicians and their supporters must put ethics, respect and truth ahead of political gimmicks and propaganda.

He urged the citizenry, “like David maintain your faith and respect for authority.”

The Apostle General stated, “You sit on radio and insult former President Rawlings that he has done nothing for Ghana, likewise former President J. A. Kufuor and former Presidents Atta Mills and John Mahama, who told you President Akufo-Addo has done nothing?”

He further admonished that no political party would rule forever, adding that governance is a system that would have different people leading at different points in time, so there must always be continuity of developmental projects and the efforts of successive governments must be acknowledged and built on by incumbent governments.

He therefore urged political actors who in the past and present have insulted political leaders to repent and apologise for their actions. He said, “if you are a political surrogate or serial caller or spokesperson for a political party and you have abused or lied about the political fathers and mentors of the land, such as the former presidents JJ Rawlings, JA Kuffour, Atta Mills, John Mahama and even the incumbent Nana Akuffo Addo, please repent and apologize.”

He also called on political parties contesting the December 2020 elections to put Ghana ahead of personal and political interests and concede defeat when the Electoral Commission announces the winner of the polls.

He added, “when the winner of the election is announced, all the others must concede defeat for the sake of peace.”